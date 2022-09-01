Gatesville (FOX 44) — The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about the death of Elizabeth Romero.

57-year-old Betsy Ayers Robinson, of Gatesville, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence. Her daughter, Jessica Robinson faces a Capital Murder charge and is accused of shooting Romero twice.

According to the arrest affidavits, Jessica Robinson shot Romero on May 20th. The younger Robinson accused Romero of stealing money in a lumber theft.

Elizabeth Romero

In the affidavits, Betsy Robinson admitted that her daughter shot and killed Romero as she sat on a couch in a home on Moccasin Bend Road in Gatesville. Investigators received a tip that Romero’s body was then loaded into a pickup truck and then dumped off a dumped off a bridge.

Investigators write in the affidavit that after the shooting, Betsy Robinson wrapped two revolvers in adult urine pads and placed them in a trash bad. She then reportedly had Cody Ayers remove the couch Romero was shot on removed.

Betsy Robinson told detectives she believes Ayers used a reciprocating saw to cut up the couch and take part of it to a burn pit.

Betsy Robinson

You can read the full arrest affidavits here:

This case first started with Gatesville Police entering Romero’s name into a missing persons’ database in April – after her family lost contact with her. Romero was initially reported missing to Waco Police. She was a Waco resident who was known by her family to frequent Gatesville.

Romero’s family members later received information that she might be at an address near Gatesville. Coryell County Sheriff’s Office Deputies conducted a welfare check at that residence following a request from the Waco Police Department – which was investigating Romero’s disappearance as a missing person.

Investigators have not recovered the body of Elizabeth Romero.