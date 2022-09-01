GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made after a suspicious vehicle led to a brief lockdown within the Gatesville Independent School District on Thursday.

The district posted on social media and notified faculty and staff that a suspicious vehicle was spotted in the Gatesville High School parking lot – located at 205 S Lovers Lane. As a precaution, the district placed all of its campuses “in Secure.”

During the secure action, the district says all campus doors were locked and no one could leave or enter the buildings.

The district soon sent out another notification saying police apprehended the suspect, and the Secure lockdown was lifted for all campuses.