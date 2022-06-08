COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman has been found dead in Copperas Cove.

Police officers responded to 1878 Post Office Road at approximately 8:07 p.m. Tuesday in reference to an unresponsive woman lying under a tree. Coryell County Justice of the Peace F.W. “Bill” Price was notified, and pronounced the woman dead.

The body of the 46-year-old woman was transported to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science. The Criminal Investigations Division responded, and is investigating this incident.

