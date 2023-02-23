Coryell County (FOX 44/KWKT) — Coryell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested seven people in an investigation that started with a car theft.

Deputies say a woman reported finding her stolen car at a residence in the 2600 block of Horseshoe Bend at 2 p.m. on Feb. 19th. She told deputies someone stole the car from her at gunpoint in Austin.

When deputies arrived, they found the stolen Mitsubishi, but none of the woman’s property was inside, except for a laptop. Deputies say someone told them the property was in the residence.

They got a search warrant for the house and say they found the woman’s property. They also found a silver Ram pick up that had been reported stolen.

While doing their search, deputies say they discovered two ounces of methamphetamines, THC carts and pills, as well as dozens of fraudulently obtained or possessed debit cards, vehicle titles and other forms of identification.

The deputies arrested seven people. They are now in the Coryell County Jail facing a wide range of charges.

Tabatha Bartholomew

Tabatha Bartholomew, 29, of Killeen – tampering/fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams less than 200 grams, (capias pro fine) theft of property over $100 under $750.

Eduardo Catalan

Eduardo Catalan, 35, of Killeen – possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use/possession of identifying items, possession of marijuana, theft of property greater than $750 less than $2,500, abandonment endangerment of a child intentionally/knowingly/recklessly/criminally, abandonment/ endangerment of a child (imminent danger), failure to ID fugitive with intent to give false information, indecency with a child sexual contact (Travis County)

Fernando Garcia

Fernando Garcia, 21, of Killeen – possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams less than 200 grams, fraudulent use/possession of identifying items, possession of marijuana, abandonment endangerment of a child intentionally/knowingly/recklessly (two counts)

Kristina Garcia

Kristina Garcia, 32, of Killeen – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use/possession of identifying items, possession of marijuana, theft of property greater than $750 less than $2,500, abandonment endangerment of a child intentionally/knowingly/recklessly (two counts), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater than four grams less than 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 greater than one gram less than four grams

Aaron Pargo

Aaron Pargo, 21, of Killeen – tampering/fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams less than 200 grams;

Paul Perez

Paul Perez, 53, of Copperas Cove – possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use/possession of identifying items, possession of marijuana, theft of property greater than $750 less than $2,500, abandonment endangerment of a child intentionally/knowingly/recklessly/criminally (two counts)

The case is still under investigation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information when it becomes available.