GATESVILLE, TX (FOX 44) – As we slowly inch towards fall, many are starting to see summer bills catch up to them.

One bill being electricity is where some are starting to see sky-high prices.

Mike Thoreson and his wife, Michelle Wren-Thoreson have a bill that costs almost $1200.

Receiving the envelope yesterday, they’re stressing about what they’re going to do.

“Look at this freaking bill this is ridiculous,” said Mike Thoreson.

The Thoresons have been living in their one bedroom apartment complex for three years.

Normally paying between $75 – $80 for electricity, new meters were installed in late July causing a financial nightmare.

“You know $1194 dollars. That’s insane,” said Thoreson.

After calling TXU Energy for hours Thoreson never received a solution to his problem, but heard several other customers complaining about the same situation.

“I have no idea how to fix this,” said Thoreson. “I asked to talk to a supervisor three times yesterday. I never did get to talk to him.”

FOX 44 reached out to Texas New Mexico Power, the company owning the new meters under TXU Energy.

They released a statement saying its a statewide issue with the increased cost in natural gas, and the meters were replaced due to AT&T decommissioning it’s 3G network earlier this year.

When replacing the meters, TNMP had to estimate energy consumption for the last 2-3 months on various homes.

Dealing with the energy bill, Thoreson and his wife have no idea how they’ll get by living on a fixed income.

“$1300 a month, just really, that’s how we live on,” said Thoreson. “We rent that $700, then we got a car pay, that takes most of our money right there.”

Thoreson says in the coming days they’ll look at utility assistance programs hoping for the best.

“All I could do was cry,” said Michelle Wren-Thoreson.

“Yeah, it’s hard to sit there and try to maintain, not get angry with these people and try to be as Christian as possible when they don’t want to talk to you,” said Mike Thoreson.

For anyone in similar circumstances, the Texas Public Utility Commission is encouraging consumers to compare power plans and rates.

They also recommend calling 211 to ask if any bill assistance programs are in place.

Click here to compare retail electric provider power plans.

Click here on how to conserve energy lowering your bills.