COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Copperas Cove residential recycling collections will be canceled for Areas 1, 3, 5 and 7 through September 16.

The City says this is due to Solid Waste vehicle shortages. Solid Waste will not collect any commercial recycling or cardboard the week of September 12-16. While those collections are canceled for the week, some collections may resume if vehicles become available.

All residential trash collections, commercial dumpster collections, and brush and bulk will run as scheduled. The Transfer Station, located at 2605 South FM-116, will be open to the public and recyclables can be dropped off at no charge.

The City says it is hopeful this situation will correct itself for the week of September 19-23, and updates will be provided if any further changes to the schedule become necessary. Questions or concerns can be directed to the Solid Waste Department at (254) 547-4242.