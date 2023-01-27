COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? Copperas Cove is the place to be this Saturday!

The City of Copperas Cove and the Human Resources Department have announced an in-house Job Fair. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, located at 501 S. Main Street.

Event organizers say the focus of the job fair is to attract and recruit prospective employees for City of Copperas Cove positions. All departments will be represented at the event, so this is also a great opportunity to meet and speak with City staff to discuss future opportunities.

Computers will be available for onsite application submissions. Current City of Copperas Cove position openings may be found on the City’s website.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the Human Resources Department at hr@copperascovetx.gov or at (254) 547-4221, Ext. 3.