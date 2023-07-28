CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: As of Friday morning, the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office says the Classic Canyon Fire is effectively out. Mopup operations are ongoing.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said on Thursday night that the fire was an estimated 150 acres and 20 percent contained. Fire activity has diminished, and no structures were threatened. Aircraft and crews were focused on the right shoulder of the fire, where it burned in a drainage with thick juniper.

The Sheriff’s Office said the large grass fire was in the area of FM-215 and FM-217, northeast of Gatesville and southwest of Mosheim. The public was urged to avoid the area. Roads were closed and blocked, and deputies were turning away drivers attempting to enter the area except for those evacuating livestock. Evacuations were also reported along FM-215 and FM-217.

As of 7:50 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said all roads in the area reopened. The fire was reported to be mostly contained.