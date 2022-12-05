COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a Sunday night vehicle accident in Copperas Cove.

Copperas Cove Police and Fire Departments responded at approximately 6:33 p.m. to the 300 block of Summers Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who was involved in a motorcycle collision. He had life threatening injuries.

The male has been identified as 50-year-old James Michael Sims. EMS personnel performed life

saving measures, but Sims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Coryell County Justice of the Peace F.W. “Bill” Price.

A witness on scene reported the driver of the motorcycle was traveling north in the southbound lane toward her vehicle, causing her to swerve into the center lane to avoid a collision. The witness stated the driver of the motorcycle quickly veered toward the west side of the roadway. The driver lost control of the motorcycle and appeared to have struck a nearby utility pole.

This incident continues to be investigated by Copperas Cove PD’s Criminal Investigation Division.