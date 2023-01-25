COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – To anyone about to do business at Copperas Cove City Hall, things will be a little different in the next few days.

The City said on Wednesday afternoon that a contractor will be working in the rear of City Hall, located at 914 S. Main Street, on Thursday, January 26 and Friday, January 27. During these two days, the parking lot will be barricaded off with no vehicle entry authorized.

Visitors can park streetside in front of City Hall to access the departments – however, they are also encouraged to use online services or to call into the office for services, when possible.

The following departments are located at Copperas Cove City Hall:

Code Compliance Dept.: Suite A, (254) 542-8966 City Secretary Dept.: Suite D, (254) 547-4221 x5 City Manager Dept.: Suite D, (254) 547-4221 x5 Human Resources Dept.: Suite E, (254) 547-4221 x3 Development Services & Building Dept.: Suite F, (254) 547-4221 x4 or (254) 542-3528. Permits may be obtained online at: https://www.mygovernmentonline.org/ Finance Dept.: Suite G, or (254) 547-4221 x8

The City is apologizing in advance for any inconvenience this could cause for citizens. If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact Public Relations Director Kevin Keller at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or at 254-547-4221, Ext. #6243.