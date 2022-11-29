COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A crash in Copperas Cove causes a gas leak and a power outage.

Copperas Cove Police said Monday night that traffic between the 2700 block of E Business Highway 190 (Walmart) and the 2000 block of E Business Highway 190 (Little Caesar’s) was closed in both directions due to the crash.

The department later sent out an update saying all eastbound and westbound lanes reopened for travel. Traffic was directed to the inside lane in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190 to let repair crews work.

