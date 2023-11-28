COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Copperas Cove Parks & Recreation Department and the Chamber of Commerce will be discussing the 2024 Solar Eclipse.

A Solar Eclipse Organization Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Civic Center, located at 1206 W Avenue B. The meeting will act as a follow-up to multiple townhalls previously held to discuss the impact the Eclipse will have on the community.

All organizations hosting an event at a park, at their own property, or are just interested in learning ideas about how to get involved are encouraged to attend. Attendees can share ideas for events, ask questions or learn more about how organizations can benefit from the Eclipse.

If you have any questions, you can contact Community Event Specialist Samantha Rozelle at smartin@copperascovetx.gov or at (254) 547-7571.