COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Copperas Cove received a letter of resignation from Fire Chief Michael Neujahr on Thursday, September 8 with an effective date of Friday, September 23.

The City says that Chief Neujahr was hired and started employment on August 4, 2014 – where he successfully managed the department of 48 people for the past eight years. On behalf of the City Council and City Administration, the City says it is appreciative of the work Chief Neujahr has done during his tenure, and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

The City Manager and Human Resources Department have already started the processes of naming an Interim Fire Chief and posting the vacancy notice.

Questions or concerns can be directed to Public Relations Director Kevin Keller at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov, or at (254) 547-4221, Extension #6243.