Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — Gary Young is the new Fire Chief for Copperas Cove. The city made the announcement Monday morning.

Young has worked for the City of Copperas Cove since September 23, 1989. His most recent position was Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator.

Fire Chief Michael Neujahr resigned in September of 2022, and Young was named the interim fire chief at the same time.

Young graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1988 and went on to earn two associate degrees from Weatherford College. Those were Fire Service Administration and Fire Protection Safety and Technology.

In 2019, Young earned a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences degree in Fire Service Administration from Texas A&M-San Antonio.