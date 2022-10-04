Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — Copperas Cove High School closed Tuesday morning because of a gas line accident.

The school district says a construction crew working at the high school inadvertently hit the gas line, causing a disruption in service. The school says students are not in any danger at this time.

School leaders had to turn off the air conditioning in part of the school because of the accident and say they will not be able to provide lunch. They are asking for parents to come pick up their students at the front or rear entrance of the school.

Students parked in the annex student parking lot will not be able to move their cars until after 1 p.m. Students parked in the cafeteria parking lot are able to drive themselves home.

No word yet on what this will mean for classes on Wednesday.