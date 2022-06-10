COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Copperas Cove and Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the public to attend the 2022 Food Truck Festival!

The event will take place this Saturday, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., in City Park – located at 1206 W Avenue B.

This is the fifth annual event, and will include a line-up of various food trucks, beer and wine tents, market vendors, yard games, kid activities, live music by Taylor Branch and the Lone Star Ramblers, and more. The Festival is family-oriented and suitable for all ages. Entry fee is $5 per car load or $1 a person for walk-ins.

For more information, you can contact Special Events Coordinator Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov or at (254) 542-2719.