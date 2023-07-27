COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — The award-winning Copperas Cove High School Band is preparing for the upcoming football season, all the while staying hydrated!

Students at Copperas Cove High School are not letting the heat stop their pride and spirit from marching along to the rhythms and sounds they love to perform.

Thursday marked the third day of the boot-camp, where seniors like Jeremiah Gorres practice marching to a metronome, lead groups in his assigned section and develop fundamental skills overall.

“Each day has been amazing. Our morning practices are from 7:30 to 10, and then, which is good because it’s not too hot, like you said before, and it’s very cool,” says Gorres.

Students are able to keep cool thanks to their new gallon-sized water jugs that keep them hydrated and energized in the heat. The band consists of over 180 students playing a variety of instruments.

Freshman Caden Smith is eager to be part of an award-winning team with heart and soul, “I feel honored that everybody here, it just it doesn’t seem like an award-winning [band]. And that’s what makes it award-winning.”

The one thing the students at Copperas Cove High School value the most are the relationships they will have for life – especially for clarinet playing senior Aryanna Bilbraut who is looking forward to…

“Definitely the marching season. That is what I’m most excited for, because you get to see everyone’s faces on the field and off the field. It’s just a big, like, one big happy family that you get to stick with for a very long time. And it’s sad,” says Bilbraut.

She also says it is the unique individuality of each person that contributes to the success of the award-winning band.

Good luck to the Copperas Cove High School band during this upcoming football season!