COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Copperas Cove Independent School District’s Board of Trustees has voted to approve pay raises for its clerical and auxiliary staff.

The district says that these employees will receive an across-the-board two percent pay raise, effective for the coming school year. Trustees also approved a step increase for the teacher pay scale for the 2023-24 school year.

Trustees also approved the renewal of several safety protocols and procedures which were in place for the previous school year. The Board also approved a contract with Ranger Guard to provide the district with armed security on its campuses, in accordance with the recent passing of House Bill 3.

The Board will hold its next special meeting on August 29.