Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — A new boil water order is being issued for parts of Copperas Cove — starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday night.



The city says it is because of the construction of an elevated storage tank on Dancer Lane.



The crew is connecting the new tank to an existing water main, which will mean a major drop in pressure. Some people will lose water completely.

People at the addresses and streets below should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred:

Ash Street

Cedar Drive

Yucca Drive

Jessica Circle

Margaret Lee Street

Jennifer Circle

Wild Plum Drive

Table Rock Lane

Vernon Drive

Bruce Drive

Karen Street

Jonathan Lane

700 – 800 Block of Ridge Street

Aimee Avenue

Liberation Lane

Windmill Drive

Juniper Circle

Bowen Circle

Bowen Avenue

Red Oak Drive

Red Oak Circle

Del Mar Circle

Del Mar Drive

Preakness Circle

700 – 800 Block of Dianne Drive

1400 – 1800 Blocks of Virginia Avenue

Preakness Drive

John Henry Circle

John Henry Drive

Citation Circle

Citation Drive

Bond Street

Ballard Drive

Jeffery Lane

Craddock Street

600 Block of Manning Drive

800 Block of Robertson Avenue

800 – 1000 Block of Williams Street

Nathan Lane

Hayloft Circle

900 – 1500 Block of Judy Lane

900 – 1600 Block of Creek Street

900 – 1600 Block of Joe Morse Drive

Northern Dancer Lane

Whirlaway Drive

Saratoga Lane

Kelso Drive

Risen Star Lane

Mueller Street

Joan Drive

Matthew Circle

Joshua Court

Declaration Drive

Republic Circle

Kim Avenue

Jase Drive

Lanae Lane

Justice Drive

700 – 800 Block of Houston Street

Public notice will be issued through the City of Copperas Cove website and by news release when the notice is lifted.