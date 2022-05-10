Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — A new boil water order is being issued for parts of Copperas Cove — starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday night.
The city says it is because of the construction of an elevated storage tank on Dancer Lane.
The crew is connecting the new tank to an existing water main, which will mean a major drop in pressure. Some people will lose water completely.
People at the addresses and streets below should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred:
Ash Street
Cedar Drive
Yucca Drive
Jessica Circle
Margaret Lee Street
Jennifer Circle
Wild Plum Drive
Table Rock Lane
Vernon Drive
Bruce Drive
Karen Street
Jonathan Lane
700 – 800 Block of Ridge Street
Aimee Avenue
Liberation Lane
Windmill Drive
Juniper Circle
Bowen Circle
Bowen Avenue
Red Oak Drive
Red Oak Circle
Del Mar Circle
Del Mar Drive
Preakness Circle
700 – 800 Block of Dianne Drive
1400 – 1800 Blocks of Virginia Avenue
Preakness Drive
John Henry Circle
John Henry Drive
Citation Circle
Citation Drive
Bond Street
Ballard Drive
Jeffery Lane
Craddock Street
600 Block of Manning Drive
800 Block of Robertson Avenue
800 – 1000 Block of Williams Street
Nathan Lane
Hayloft Circle
900 – 1500 Block of Judy Lane
900 – 1600 Block of Creek Street
900 – 1600 Block of Joe Morse Drive
Northern Dancer Lane
Whirlaway Drive
Saratoga Lane
Kelso Drive
Risen Star Lane
Mueller Street
Joan Drive
Matthew Circle
Joshua Court
Declaration Drive
Republic Circle
Kim Avenue
Jase Drive
Lanae Lane
Justice Drive
700 – 800 Block of Houston Street
Public notice will be issued through the City of Copperas Cove website and by news release when the notice is lifted.