Copperas Cove (FOX 44/KWKT) — The U.S. Department of Education recognized 353 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023, Tuesday. The list includes 29 Texas schools, including House Creek Elementary in Copperas Cove and Milano Elementary in Milano.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups on assessments.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona says this year’s honorees set a national example for what it means to raise the bar in education. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,700 schools over the years.

Here is the full list of Texas schools nominated as National Blue Ribbon Schools:

Austin – St. Theresa Catholic School, Diocese of Austin.

Brownsville – Ortiz Elementary School, Brownsville Independent School District.

Copperas Cove – House Creek Elementary School, Copperas Cove Independent School District.

Cross Plains – Cross Plains Elementary School, Cross Plains Independent School District.

Dallas – Rosemont Upper School, Dallas Independent School District.

Dallas – Trinity Heights Gifted and Talented School, Dallas Independent School District.

Dumas – Sunset Elementary School, Dumas Independent School District.

Falls City – Falls City Elementary School, Falls City Independent School District.

Frankston – Frankston Elementary School, Frankston Independent School District.

Gorman – Maxfield Elementary School, Gorman Independent School District.

Honey Grove – Honey Grove Elementary School, Honey Grove Independent School District.

Houston – Houston Gateway Academy Inc Elite College Prep, Houston Gateway Academy Inc.

Houston – Nitsch Elementary School, Klein Independent School District.

Laredo – Farias Elementary School, Laredo Independent School District.

Laredo – Hector J. Garcia Early College High School, Laredo Independent School District.

Lubbock – Talkington School For Young Women Leaders, Lubbock Independent School District.

Malakoff – Cross Roads Junior High School, Cross Roads Independent School District.

McLeod – McLeod Elementary School, McLeod Indpendent School District.

Milano – Milano Elementary School, Milano Independent School District.

Pittsburg – Pittsburg Intermediate School, Pittsburg Independent School District.

Plano – Prince Of Peace Catholic School, Catholic Diocese of Dallas.

Roma – Roel A & Celia R Saenz Elementary School, Roma Independent School District.

Rowlett – Herfurth Elementary School, Garland Independent School District.

Royse City – Davis Elementary School, Royse City Independent School District.

San Antonio – IDEA Carver Academy, IDEA Public Schools.

Sugar Land – Saint Laurence Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

Sundown – Sundown Elementary School, Sundown Independent School District.

Vanderbilt – Industrial Elementary East, Industrial Independent School District.

Vega – Vega Junior High School, Vega Independent School District.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites nominations for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.