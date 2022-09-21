COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Copperas Cove has named its interim fire chief.

This comes following the recent resignation of Fire Chief Michael Neujahr, effective September 23. Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah announced Tuesday that he has appointed Deputy Fire Chief & Emergency Management Coordinator Gary Young to serve as the Interim Fire Chief.

The City says that Haverlah’s appointment stated in part that this decision was made “in order to maintain continuity of operations and to continue to provide excellence in public safety services.”

Young started working with the City of Copperas Cove on September 23, 1989, where he has served for the past 33 years. He can be found at the Central Fire Station located at 415 S. Main Street, and contacted at gyoung@copperascovetx.gov or (254) 547-2514.