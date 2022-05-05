COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – May 5 is the National Day of Prayer, and Copperas Cove is one of many areas observing this.

The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Ministerial Alliance are inviting the public to attend a National Day of Prayer observance Thursday at 12:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 508 S. 2nd Street. This year’s theme is “Exalt The Lord, Who Has Established Us”.

The program will include a presentation of a mayoral proclamation, and prayer offerings by citizens in the areas of church, family, education, media, business, military and government.

The National Day of Prayer is traditionally held on the first Thursday of May each year, and is celebrated by Americans of many religions – including Christians of many denominations; as well as Sikhs, Hindus, Muslims and Jews.