Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX44) – A bat that bit someone in Copperas Cove has determined to have been rabid.

The victim was bitten on Wednesday evening, in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road. The victim was able to kill the bat and went to the hospital for treatment – taking the bat with them.

The bat was given to Animal Control, and it was sent to the Texas Department of Health Laboratory in Austin for testing. Word has come back that the bat tested positive or rabies.

Animal Control advises that anyone who believes they, or their pet, or has knowledge of a person or animal having any contact with a bat or another wild animal in the area should immediately contact Copperas Cove Animal Control at (254) 547-5584 (after hours contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at (254) 547-8222). They should also contact their doctor and/or veterinarian in the case of possible animal exposure.

The Copperas Cove Police Department says that rabies infection is most common in bats, coyotes, raccoons, skunks and foxes. Signs of infection in a human could include fever, headaches, fatigue, respiration difficulties, possible paralysis or hyperactivity and/or a coma.

Signs of rabies infection in pets could include fever, chewing at the site of infection or bite, erratic behavior, walking aimlessly, general restlessness, skin irritability, sensitivity to light, aggression in animals not normally aggressive and generally unnatural behavior for the animal.

Copperas Cove citizens have been warned not to approach, touch or have any contact with wild animals – and to keep their pets from having contact with wild animals. Steps should be taken to safeguard their outside areas by covering garbage cans and not leaving pet food outside.

