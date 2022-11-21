Hamilton, Texas (FOX 44) — A fourth person is under arrest in connection with a Coryell County murder.

Lone Star Fugitive Task Force members arrested Erin Baily Finchum Monday at a home in Hamilton.

The 36-year-old faces murder and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair charges in Coryell County.

Finchum is accused of killing Elizabeth Ann Romero in May. Her family reported her missing to the Waco Police Department in April.

Elizabeth Ann Romero

Two other people are also facing charges connected to Romero’s death. Jessica Colleen Robinson and her mother Betsy Ayers Robinson are in the Coryell County Jail.

Jessica Robinson

Betsy Robinson

Jessica Robinson faces a Capital Murder charge, while her mother faces a murder charge. 42-year-old Cody Gene Ayers, of Gatesville, also faces a charge of tampering with evidence.

Waco Police asked Coryell County deputies to conduct a welfare check on a home near Gatesville after getting a tip that Romero was there, but she wasn’t found.

In May, investigators received information that Romero was murdered at the address deputies had checked, and that her body had been disposed of nearby.