Gatesville, TX (FOX 44) — Coryell County is developing a wildfire protection plan for the community.

They’re doing this in its first public meeting to gather ideas from citizens.

Several Gatesville community members came to the city auditorium this evening to learn about the importance in having one.

“We’re looking at what kind of wildfire risk we have within Coryell County and what we can do to help mitigate those wildfire effects before they happen,” said Texas A&M Forest Service program coordinator Alex Bregenzer.

Bregenzer says the American Conservation Foundation and Natural Resources Solutions LC is also helping Coryell County make this plan.

Over a year of logistics went into this project.

Longtime Gatesville resident David Spatzier came today hopeful for change.

“2019 I believe we had the Harmon fire, which was maybe less than two miles down the road south of us, and then, well, just last week, we had the Rocky J fire.

A goal with this input for the wildfire protection plan is to receive a grant to support local volunteer fire departments in the area.

Coryell County is going to have follow up discussions in September and October, and they also have a website where you can get additional information.

Click here for the link.