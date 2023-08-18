Gatesville, Tx (FOX44) – A 34-year-old man was being held in the Coryell County Jail Friday in an animal cruelty case involving 14 horses, three of which have died.

Colton Riley Hale was named in fourteen counts of cruelty to livestock animals. Bond was set at $35,000.

A spokesperson for the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office said 11 horses were seized, but three of the original 14 had died.

An investigation began August 3 when a property owner near Topsey in Coryell County reported that the owner of the horses had been keeping them on her property. She told officers that she had not seen them out there for some time and that the owners were supposed to be taking care of them. Investigators found that round bale feeders were empty and there was no grass remaining. Three horses had died and the others were in poor condition.

The investigation was still open and ongoing as of Friday afternoon.