CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Around 10 a.m. on Monday, Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was notified that inmate Brandon Hogan had escaped from his work crew while cleaning and cutting the grass at Seaton Cemetery in Leon junction.

#happeningnow Coryell County Sheriff’s Office are searching for escape inmate Brandon Hogan at Seaton cemetery. Where the Sheriffs Office says Hogan escaped from his work crew. This is a developing story. As we get more information we’ll keep you updated on @KWKTFOX44 pic.twitter.com/NRtgoN8hzR — Jessica Rivera (@Jriv_tv) September 26, 2022

“Our dispatch alerted all of our deputies. We brought in deputies that were off. We called in. Everyone went out and have been searching the area along with DPS assets,” says Heather Ashley, Coryell County Sheriffs Office public information officer.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice provided search dogs and horses to continue the search on foot. DPS brought a helicopter to get an overview of the search area.

Hogan is a pre-trial confinement inmate at the Coryell County jail, awaiting trial for burglary habitation, theft of a fire arm and criminal mischief.

“He could face additional charges of escape and depending on how this goes and what all happens during that, there could be additional charges filed,” says Ashley.

Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is searching the Seaton Cemetery area where Hogan was last seen this Monday morning. Deputies are using all resources to capture Hogan.

#escapedinmate Brandon Hogan white male 5’9, 158 lbs balding with light brown/blonde hair. He’s a pre-trial confinement inmate at the Coryell Co. jail. Waiting for trial for burglary habitation, theft of a firearm and criminal mischief. @KWKTFOX44 pic.twitter.com/sD9u1oJbXv — Jessica Rivera (@Jriv_tv) September 26, 2022

“They are searching all buildings. There’s it’s a heavily wooded area. So there’s tree stands and different buildings out there. They have been searching out there and clearing and checking all of those buildings,” says Ashley.

A similar search like this happened back in May when inmate Gonzalo Lopez escaped and killed a family of 5. Lopez was already convicted serving time in prison when he escaped. Coryell County Sheriffs Office says Hogan has not been convicted for his charges yet.

“Work crews are vetted. They’re interviewed and vetted through several levels within our office and then they are overseen by our community service officer whenever they are out,”

Residents in the area have received a red alert stating there is an escape inmate in the area, and to not approach Hogan.

“They’re not going to stop looking. Our goal is to keep everyone safe and to safely recapture brandon hogan.”

If you have seen him or know where he might be, call the sheriff’s office at 254-865-7201.