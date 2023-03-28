COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Copperas Cove Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The department announced the passing of Charles Philip Holley on Monday. They said “Chuck” was a founding member of the department’s Citizens Police Academy along with his wife, Anne.

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove Police Department)

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove Police Department)

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove Police Department)

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove Police Department)

The department said that both Chuck and Anne were both “very instrumental” in starting the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. The department said it is very thankful for the Alumni Association and is honored to have their support to this day.

Copperas Cove PD says that Chuck will be remembered for his warm smile, infectious attitude and his dedicated service to the department and the Copperas Cove community. He volunteered many hours over the last 25 years to support all of the men and women here at the department.