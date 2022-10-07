COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temporary changes have been made to operations in several Copperas Cove departments between October 8th and 17th.

City Public Relations Coordinator Kevin A. Keller says this is due to a pending computer systems upgrade. These temporary changes are as follows:

Animal Control

Regular business hours will continue. Will only be able to receive cash payments on October 13th–14th. (254) 547-5584

Municipal Court

Regular business hours will continue. No physical payments will be accepted in office on October 13th–14th; online payments will still be accepted, with the exception of payment plans or partial payments. (254) 547-5030

Police Department

Regular business hours will continue. The Records section will only be able to receive cash or check payments on October 13th–14th. (254) 547-8222

Solid Waste

Regular business hours will continue. The scale house will only be able to receive cash, check, or approved City charge account payments on October 13th–14th. (254) 547-4242

Utility Administration

As previously released on September 15th, office hours will be altered next week as follows:

Saturday, October 8th – Open 8am to 4pm

Sunday, October 9th – Open 8am to 4pm

Monday, October 10th – Closed in Observance of Columbus Day

Tuesday, October 11th – Open 8am to 4pm

Wednesday, October 12th – Open 8am to 4pm

Thursday, October 13th – Closed

Friday, October 14th – Closed

*Emergency connects or disconnects may be requested on October 13th and 14th by sending an email to utilities@copperascovetx.gov.

**An after-hours payment drop box is available on the front of the building for convenience. (254) 547-8718

Specific questions or concerns about a department’s operations should be directed to that department, or the following: Public Relations Director Kevin Keller at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or(254) 547-4221 x6234, or Public Relations Specialist Roxanne Flores at rflores@copperascovetx.gov or (254) 547-4221 x6704.