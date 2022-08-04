COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Copperas Cove has been notified by the Texas Department of Transportation of a temporary traffic switch and closures in support of the FM-116 and Highway 9 project beginning this Monday.

Public Relations Director Kevin A. Keller says closures in the traffic switch will include closing the inside northbound and southbound FM-116 mainlanes from before the Highway 9 intersection to just after it.

Additionally, Highway 9 will be closed entirely through the Highway 9 underpass. Highway 9 traffic will need to utilize the u-turns at the north and south end of the project.

Westbound Highway 9 traffic will be redirected northbound on FM-116 for travelers heading south towards the City. This new configuration and closures will be in place to improve safety during the construction of bridges and intersection road surface.

Bridge construction and the new underpass are set to open in early 2023, weather permitting.