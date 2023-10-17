Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX 44) – Two people have been taken into custody following a search of a home near a Copperas Cove elementary school. Three pounds of marijuana, THC wax, vape pens and over $14,000 in cash were seized.

Copperas Cove Police report the arrest of Dusty Earl Gray and his girlfriend Elizabeth Cassandra Bullard in the case.

An arrest affidavit stated that the investigation started with a traffic stop for failure to signal a turn in the 900 block of Pack Avenue. Police noted that the driver took an extended period of time to stop the vehicle and was seen moving around inside.

Officers noticed that the driver, later identified as Gray, was visibly shaking and became argumentative when asked to step out of the vehicle. Officers found a quantity of marijuana in a bag on the passenger seat, and the affidavit stated they also found a Canik TP9 .9 millimeter handgun under the steering column.

Dusty Earl Gray.

The affidavit stated that as Gray was being arrested, he said he had children at his residence. He said his girlfriend, identified as Bullard, was there with them. Gray was asked for consent to search the residence, which he declined.

A police sergeant went to the residence in the 400 block of Cottonwood Drive, near Mae Stevens Elementary School, where the affidavit stated he immediately detected the odor of marijuana from outside the home. He spoke with Bullard, who also declined to allow a full search of the residence, though a strong odor of marijuana was detected. Vape pens and a digital scale were in view.

Elizabeth Cassandra Bullard.

A search warrant was obtained, with the affidavit stating that a strong odor of marijuana came from a roomthey entered. They saw a black poster with “Shop” hours, pricing of numerous items such as “flower via different weights, wax, and THC cartridges.” The poster also stated the “shop” was open seven days a week from “1000 hours to 2200 hours” with “payment in cash or Cash App.”

The affidavit stated they found dozens of Tetrahydrocannabinol vape pens, THC wax, THC vape cartridges and several dozen Eureka vape pens. The affidavit stated the vape pens were all new in packaging, showing a THC concentration of over 80 percent.

Inside of a dresser in the room, they found several stainless steel containers filled with marijuana – which weighed out to three pounds. They also discovered 14 packets of marijuana seeds of different varieties. A large sum of money was found in a white safe located under a desk. Inside, there were mostly $20 and $100 bills, amounting to $14,455.

Both Gray and Bullard were taken into custody, with the Copperas Cove Police Blotter listing charges for both being manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2 or 2A over four grams and under 400 grams and possession of marijuana over 4 ounces and under 5 pounds in a drug-free zone.

Gray also had listed a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon.