COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Sections of the Copperas Cove High School are without power on Wednesday morning.

The District says its Maintenance Department staff are on-site working to restore the power. However, due to the lack of availability of parts, it doesn’t appear power will be restored in a timely manner on Wednesday.

The High School will begin releasing students at 9:55 a.m., with buses in full operation to return students to their homes. The school planned reward activities on Wednesday for students who demonstrated positive behavior choices. These activities will be moved to Thursday.

The District is providing students with breakfast on Wednesday morning, and will extend the cafeteria hours to ensure all students receive a nutritious meal.

At this time, high school staff are not able to receive or make phone calls or receive or respond to emails due to the outage. Parents will be advised once power has been restored.