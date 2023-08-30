COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Copperas Cove Independent School District’s Board of Trustees has approved a significant tax rate cut.

The district says this happened during a special meeting held Tuesday night. The new total tax rate for residents is $0.8338 per $100 valuation. This is down 18.54 cents from the 2022-23 fiscal year, and is the second year in a row the board has dropped the tax rate.

The state is contributing approximately five percent more for the 2023-24 school year, taking some of the burden from local taxpayers to the district.

The Board also adopted a budget of approximately $90.1 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which ends August 31, 2024, and focuses on student and staff safety, with the adoption of armed guards for eight additional campuses not previously covered in the district.

The district says that in total, security measures saw an increase of about 75 percent in the district’s approved 2023-24 budget from last year. CCISD has agreements in place with the city of Copperas Cove to provide School Resource Officers and Ranger Guard to provide armed security at all eleven campuses in the district. The remaining increase in the district’s proposed budget is due to rising operation costs and increased salaries for teachers and staff.

The Board also approved a resolution that committed approximately $38 million from the district’s fund balance for various capital improvement projects, emergency repairs and future facility needs. The remaining $28 million has been left unassigned to ensure four months of operating expenses remain.

The district says that the Board of Trustees is now scheduled to hold a workshop on September 11, with a meeting to follow the next day.