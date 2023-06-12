Orlando, Florida (FOX44) – Copperas Cove High School DECA members went head-to-head with more than 17,000 students from around the world at the international DECA competition in Orlando, Florida.

More than a dozen DECA members advanced to the state contest with Haley Wang and Rhadika Amin advancing on to the International Career Development Conference. Of the more than 3,000 state DECA competitors, less than 500 advanced to the world contest.

The pair competed in the Community Giving Project Management event with their project entitled Project Save a Life which centered around the Carter BloodCare Drives the duo managed at Copperas Cove High School in partnership with HOSA.

“The vibrant atmosphere of DECA’s international career development conference, the energy of passionate young entrepreneurs, and the spirit of competition filled the air,” Amin said. “The event provided a platform for like-minded individuals from around the world to showcase their skills, exchange ideas, and forge lasting connections. It was a remarkable opportunity to challenge myself, think outside the box, and push my limits. ICDC not only enhanced my business acumen but also instilled in me a sense of confidence, resilience, and determination that will undoubtedly shape my future endeavors. It was an honor to be a part of this prestigious event and to witness the incredible talent and drive of the next generation of leaders.”

DECA prepares students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. In preparation for the annual competitions, students were paired up with local businesses and non-profit organizations to offer solutions or suggestions for improvement on the services the entities provide.

Copperas Cove High School’s HOSA blood drives have catapulted the school to rank as the school collecting the most pints of blood from among all 6A schools in Central Texas for 14 consecutive years. In the 2022-2023 school year, CCHS collected 487 units of blood for the community, saving an estimated 1,500 lives in the Central Texas Region.

The international DECA competition was the culmination of the high school careers for Wang and Amin who are now headed to college with both expecting to one day have careers in the medical field.

CCHS DECA is advised by marketing teachers Raysharon Brown and Ruth Lautenschlager.

“I am so proud of them for their performances and the way they represented our school,” Brown said. “I look forward to our students qualifying for the international contest again next year in 2024.”