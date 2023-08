COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Copperas Cove Independent School District is making sure area children will be all set for the new school year!

The district will be hosting its annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive this weekend. The event will kick off at 1 p.m. Friday with a ribbon cutting in front of the Walmart located at 2720 E. Highway 190.

The district says it receives as much $50,000 worth of school supplies each year, which are distributed to students in need.