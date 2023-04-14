COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – More than 300 students and their families in the Copperas Cove area are planning to step out and prove that autism is not a disability – but a different ability.

The Copperas Cove Independent School District’s seventh Annual Autism Awareness Walk will be taking place this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Hanke Stadium. This comes as the month of April is recognized as Autism Awareness Month – with this year’s theme being “Color the World with Kindness.”

The district says that students are planning to enjoy a variety of sensory activities at more than 30 booths – while dancing with cheerleaders, competing in roller scooter limbo and more! The children will receive a booth bingo card and receive a bag of prizes, courtesy of Extraco Banks, once they have filled every square by visiting the various booths and trying the different activities.

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove ISD)

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove ISD)

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove ISD)

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove ISD)

The district has hosted the Autism Awareness Walk for six years, and says that it plans to continue the event for families like the Garza family whose son, Alex, was also diagnosed with autism at the age of three.

“Having the opportunity to share our children’s story with our community brings us all joy. The autism awareness walks are always memorable to the children and all involved. The opportunity to visit and see each child in his or her own special way is always a great pleasure,” Alex’s mother, Briana Garza said.