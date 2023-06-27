Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX44) – A Copperas Cove man has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an alleged attack on his pregnant girlfriend.

Copperas Cove Police arrested Jake Markey Grate on Monday after meeting with the victim who described an incident which occurred four days earlier.

An arrest affidavit stated that officers went to a residence in the 500 block of West Avenue B just before 10:30 a.m. Monday and met the victim, who was twelve weeks pregnant. The affidavit stated that she told officers that he and Grate got into an argument on June 22, after she said he made comments about a deceased friend of hers.

She told officers that he shoved her, then she slapped him. She said it was at this point that he shoved her, causing her to hit her head against the wall.

She stated she swung at him to get him to stop, and tried to leave. She then said he pointed a small black handgun, later identified as a Springfield Amory XDS, at her stomach. The affidavit stated she quoted him as saying, “I wanna kill you and that baby.”

The victim said she tried to go into one of the bedrooms, when her left arm was pulled behind her back and the gun was held to her stomach. At this point, her mother called and she said the suspect placed the gun in his waistband and told her not to say anything.

Police were later told she had a recording made later confronting the suspect about holding a gun on her and her unborn child. The affidavit stated the suspect came back to the residence and officers found the black Springfield Amory XDS loaded with an eight round magazine inside a black bag in the suspect’s vehicle.

Grate was then taken into custody.