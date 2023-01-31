COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Several collisions on icy roads have already occurred throughout Central Texas – including one involving Copperas Cove Police and Fire units.

The Police Department said that one of its vehicles and one fire unit were struck on Monday while both were assisting a vehicle involved in a collision. This occurred on Highway 9 – as it meets Business 190 on the east side of town.

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove Police Department) (Courtesy: Copperas Cove Police Department)

No first responders were injured, but the Police Department says a few people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated due to this incident.

The Police Department also enforced the reminder that if you do not have to travel, please consider staying home.