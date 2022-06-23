COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Copperas Cove’s Utility Administration Department has announced that utility customers can now apply for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

The purpose of the Program grant is to provide emergency assistance to low-income households – particularly those with the lowest incomes which pay a high proportion of household income for water, storm water, drinking water, wastewater/sewer, and groundwater services collectively named (Water Services).

Residential customers of the City of Copperas Cove Utility Administration can now apply at: http://hccaa.com/water-assistance/

Questions or concerns can be directed to Utility Administration in person at 305 S. Main Street, by email at utilities@copperascovetx.gov, or by phone at (254) 547-8718. Customers can also contact Hill Country Community Action Association, Inc. directly at (866) 372-5167.