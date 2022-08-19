COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Coryell County has engaged Foresite Group to complete a Broadband Evaluation project.

Public Relations Director Kevin Keller said in a statement on Thursday that the goal of this project is to evaluate the current broadband infrastructure within Coryell County, identify the gaps, and provide solutions and recommendations which can be implemented.

Keller says the community outreach phase is currently ongoing, and Coryell County residents’ participation is important to determine where the need for broadband is greatest.

Residents can support this project by taking the survey here: https://coryellcounty.servicezones.net/