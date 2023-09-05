Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX 44) – A 38-year-old Copperas Cove woman remained in the Coryell County Jail on Tuesday, and is accused of running into a man who was standing behind her pickup.

Kaitlyn Rose Gallivan was arrested over the weekend on a warrant alleging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in an incident which occurred on August 11.

An arrest affidavit filed in support of the warrant application stated that Cove officers were sent to the 100 block of Benjamin Circle on an assault call. When the first officer got there, they found a pickup blocked by a Sheriff’s deputy vehicle where the deputy drove up on the incident and was preventing the driver from leaving.

The affidavit stated the victim was in an argument over relationship issues with a recent ex-girlfriend. The affidavit stated she wanted some items out of the house, and the victim went in to get them. He was standing behind the pickup, loading the items in the bed, and was asking her to give him his phone that she was holding.

The affidavit stated that she refused, then put the truck in reverse and pressed the accelerator pedal heavily. The truck tires started spinning, with the tailgate and rear bumper striking the victim in the chest, abdomen and waist.

The victim dived out of the way, and the driver continued to try to back out of the driveway. The deputy was passing at that moment, saw what was going on, and used his patrol car to block further progress by the pickup.

When the first officer arrived, he noted injuries to the victim and was shown the tire marks on the driveway. The affidavit stated the driver claimed the victim was trying to block her from leaving, and that she was simply trying to “brake check” him to get him to move. Other witnesses were also interviewed at the scene, and the arrest warrant was sought.

Gallivan remained in the Coryell County Jail on Tuesday, with bond not yet set on the felony charges as of late Tuesday morning.