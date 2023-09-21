Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX 44) – A Copperas Cove man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges in connection with an assault reported early Tuesday morning.

Paul Bernhard Carrico, Jr. was taken into custody by Copperas Cove Police following their investigation into an incident which occurred in an apartment in the 200 block of Wigeon Way.

An arrest affidavit stated officers were called to this location at 7:20 a.m. September 19 in reference to a domestic disturbance. Officers were told that a couple were arguing – when the woman was hit in the back of the head, pushed from room to room, grabbed by the neck and was struck on the left side of her face. The affidavit stated that a neighbor who was outside to put her kids on a school bus saw the activity through an open front door.

The affidavit stated that during the entire confrontation, the female victim was holding her two-year-old child.

Police records indicated Carrico was taken into custody on charges or abandoning or endangering a child-imminent danger of bodily injury and assault with bodily injury-family violence.