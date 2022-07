CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas A&M Forest Service has received a request to help battle a fire in Coryell County.

They tell FOX 44 News that the Post Oak Fire is between Gatesville and Oglesby. It has burned around 40 acres, and is zero percent contained.

Three structures are threatened, and units are on scene working to protect them.

FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.