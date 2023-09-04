FLAT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were working a situation in the 11000 block of State Highway 36, near FM-184, on Saturday.

This resulted in closures on Highway 36 in both directions. The public was urged to avoid the area and to yield for emergency vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office later released an update, saying this was in reference to the location of Unexploded Ordnance. When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed the presence of a unexploded and damaged white phosphorus canister.

Fort Cavazos’ 752nd Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) was requested and responded to the scene. The Flat Fire Department and Texas Department of Public Safety also responded to the scene.

The 11000 block of State Highway 36 was temporarily closed several times out of an abundance of caution while Fort Cavazos EOD conducted procedures on the munition. EOD subsequently transported the munition to Fort Cavazos for disposal, and all units cleared the scene at 1:18 p.m. Saturday.

The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office also took the time to remind the public that UXO poses a significant risk to life and property, and asked that if anyone found unexploded ordnance, they should practice the 3 R(s) – Recognize, Retreat and Eeport to local law enforcement.