Gatesville (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Office of the Inspector General is investigating the death of a 64-year-old female inmate at the TDCJ’s Murray Unit in Gatesville.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Debra Schlegel died Thursday. While she had a pre-existing medical condition, her cause of death is unknown at this time.

A statement from the TDCJ says Schlegel had complications while being seen by medical personnel. They performed life-saving measures and called EMS before she died.

TDCJ says Schlegel was in an air conditioned area.

According to the TDCJ’s inmate search website, Schlegel was convicted of Indecency with a child and Aggravated Assault of a Child charges out of Harris County. She was serving a forty year sentence and wouldn’t be released until 2035.

