Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX 44) – A Coryell County Grand Jury has indicted a 33-year-old man accused of enticing a 15-year-old Copperas Cove girl to go with him to Denver.

Simon Ryan Salais IV, of Denver, was named in indictments charging online solicitation of a minor and trafficking of a person. He remains in the Coryell County Jail, where he was taken after being arrested in Colorado in June.

DPS investigators had assisted Copperas Cove Police in identifying and tracking the suspect after her parents reported her missing. Police learned she was communicating with a man believed to be in his 30s through a social media website.

The victim was recovered safely from a Denver home, where Salais was taken into custody by police after investigating officers tracked him and developed probable cause for the solicitation charge.

Salais was extradited back to Texas, and has remained in jail since.