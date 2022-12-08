Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — A 34-year-old man is dead after a crash Wednesday night in Copperas Cove.

Police say Ali Hussein Ibrahim of Kempner, Texas crashed into a construction vehicle while driving the wrong way in the 1800 block of East Business Highway just after 7 p.m. Officers went to the scene after getting a call about a reckless driver.

Officers say they helped Ibrahim get out of the vehicle, but that was suffering a medical episode and would not comply with their instructions. Once out of the vehicle, officers say Ibrahim’s condition worsened and stopped breathing.

Officers and member of the Copperas Cove EMS performed life saving measures before Ibrahim was transported to Advent Health Hospital in Killeen.

Ibrahim succumbed to his injuries and Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced him deceased.

The crash and cause of death are under investigation.