COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – If you get your groceries at the H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove, you could also take home some custom artwork!

Hundreds of Copperas Cove Independent School District elementary students have drawn and colored Christmas designs on H-E-B’s brown paper bags to help customers bring home some holiday spirit.

“Making things for other people is kind and fun,” says Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary kindergartener Rowen Bennett. “Sometimes people feel lonely, and when you make something for them, it’s gives them happiness in their heart and makes them feel love.”

Kindergarten teacher Brandy Olivares said she appreciates the opportunity to have her students reciprocate with a project to H-E-B which will touch the entire community.

“With this being the holiday season, my students have been working on special handmade crafts to take home to their families. Each time, they ask if we can make extra to give to someone,” Olivares said. “Students from higher grades, neighboring districts, elderly people, and other community members have all been recipients of these small items. Often times they will receive handmade thank you cards back, or I will take a picture of the people receiving the items and show it to them. It gives them a sense of pride knowing that even as little kids, they can do kind things to have a positive impact on other people.”

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove Independent School District)

While shopping in the store, Olivares shared with H-E-B associates that her students were working on their grocery bag art and would have it ready the week of Christmas.

“I asked if there was something I could take back to my students to show them that H-E-B appreciates the students’ hard work and they provided me with some H-E-B Buddy stickers,” Olivares said. “The kids took their jobs very seriously becoming instant H-E-B partners and made sure every last detail of their artwork was perfect.”

Kindergartener Willow Convery says it’s really fun to have a job.

“I think that were the greatest class and so smart that they wanted us to do something different than learning for a little bit,” Convery said. “They probably saw that we learned a lot and that we are good drawers.”