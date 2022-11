CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in a crash in Coryell County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News that there was a vehicle crash just outside of Copperas Cove around 4:15 p.m. Monday. The incident occurred on Interstate 14, near Highway 9.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.