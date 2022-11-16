COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove and the City of Copperas Cove – along with sponsors H-E-B Plus and Bush’s Chicken – are hard at work preparing for the 25th annual Feast of Sharing.

The event will be held this Thursday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Copperas Cove Civic Center – located at 1206 W Avenue B. Citizens from throughout the Copperas Cove community are encouraged to come together and enjoy this free Thanksgiving meal.

The feast will include a Turkey meal with all the trimmings. Complimentary tickets will be available at the door. This meal is dine-in only, with no carry outs.

If you have any questions or concerns about the Feast of Sharing, you can contact Copperas Cove Public Relations Director Kevin Keller at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or by calling (254) 547-4221, Extension #6243.